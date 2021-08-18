Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taiwan Liposome’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Laidlaw cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

