Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.24.

Shares of TTWO opened at $163.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

