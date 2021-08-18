Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.27. 215,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,088. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.