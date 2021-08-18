Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

