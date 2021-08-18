Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $254.65 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

