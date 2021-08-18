Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $663.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.