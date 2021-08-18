TD Securities Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.00.

BYD stock opened at C$244.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$232.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

