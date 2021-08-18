TD Securities Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

EIF opened at C$42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.43. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$29.77 and a twelve month high of C$42.81.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

