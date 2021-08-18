TD Securities Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.