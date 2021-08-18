TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

