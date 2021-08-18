Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

