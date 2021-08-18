Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tecogen stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

