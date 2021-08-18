Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP):

8/13/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/10/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. "

7/13/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was given a new $15.03 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,143. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

