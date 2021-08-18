Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 341.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 214,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $378.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

