Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,342 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $25,184,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 1,220,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,540. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

