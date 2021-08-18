Telsey Advisory Group Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Macy’s stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

