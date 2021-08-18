Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $125.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

