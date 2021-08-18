Telsey Advisory Group Lowers The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $18.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86. The Honest has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

