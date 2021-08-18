TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.64

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.64 and last traded at C$28.61, with a volume of 145092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.88. The firm has a market cap of C$37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2482388 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

