Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

