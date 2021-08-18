Tenret Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 11.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.27. 48,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

