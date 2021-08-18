Tenret Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 925.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $276.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

