TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.94 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, TenX has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $14.57 million and $3.94 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.