Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,478,000 after acquiring an additional 167,473 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

