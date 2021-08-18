Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

