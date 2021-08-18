TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Up 1.7%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 295,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 335,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.