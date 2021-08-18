Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA traded up $21.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $687.61. 525,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $680.74 billion, a PE ratio of 359.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

