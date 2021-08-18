Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

