Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,763 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

