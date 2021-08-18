Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Plans Dividend of $0.79

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7921 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Thai Union Group Public stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82. Thai Union Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

