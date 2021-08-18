The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.
OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
Several brokerages recently commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
The Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.
