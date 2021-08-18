The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

