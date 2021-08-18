The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

WTER stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTER shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

