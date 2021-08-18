The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 21,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.