The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 137,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,435. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

