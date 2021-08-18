The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €183.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €201.60 ($237.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 91.72. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.