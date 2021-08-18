The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.05. The company has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

