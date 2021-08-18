The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $18.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HNST stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86. The Honest has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

