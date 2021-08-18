The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

HNST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 3,758,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,380. The Honest has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,196,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

