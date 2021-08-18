The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up to $43.45

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $45.11. The Kroger shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 23,564 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

