The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:LEV opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

