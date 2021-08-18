The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

