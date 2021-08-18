The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PG stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.43. 198,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $351.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.
The Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
