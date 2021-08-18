The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.97. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

