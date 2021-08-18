The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

