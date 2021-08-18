The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.