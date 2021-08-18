The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

