The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

