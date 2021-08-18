TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro Buys 50,000 Shares

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TXMD stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
