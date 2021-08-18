TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro Buys 50,000 Shares

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TXMD stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 222,058 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

