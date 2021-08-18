Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Tops $41,325.06

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $41,325.06 and $908.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,715.28 or 0.99851342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000955 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

