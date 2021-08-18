Thunder Token Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $80.72 million and $17.02 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.00575056 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

